January 10
10:48 2020
The United Democratic Party (U.D.P.) has announced that after both Senator Carla Barnett and John Castillo withdrew their candidacy for Chairman of the Party, Attorney General Michael Peyrefitte will be endorsed as Chairman at the U.D.P. National Convention on February 9th.

Today Peyrefitte told the Reporter that his biggest challenge post February 9th will be to get the U.D.P. singing from one hymn sheet and going in the same direction.

This means that Mr. Peyrefitte will replace current party chairman Albert August.

Research URL: Scholars and students of politics in Belize can find more information about the structure of the UDP Executive at   https://www.udp.org.bz/

