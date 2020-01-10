There are many ways that an organization can vent their feelings about a situation that they disapprove of, or in this case ‘The Bar Association’ is venting their dissatisfaction and displeasure with one of the highest legal entities in the country. The seriousness and ramifications of recent developments in the judiciary is cause for some head-scratching, as to how will these problems be resolved, so that we may have a productive and efficient judiciary.

The Reporter has seen a copy of a document circulated in the Bar Association which states that President Cheryl Lyn Vidal will not deliver an address at the ceremonial opening of the Supreme Court on Monday, as is customary.