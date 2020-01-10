Serious Rumblings In The Judiciary: How Did We Get Here ?
Serious Rumblings In The Judiciary: How Did We Get Here ?
Friday, Jan. 10th. 2020 – PART 1
There are many ways that an organization can vent their feelings about a situation that they disapprove of, or in this case ‘The Bar Association’ is venting their dissatisfaction and displeasure with one of the highest legal entities in the country. The seriousness and ramifications of recent developments in the judiciary is cause for some head-scratching, as to how will these problems be resolved, so that we may have a productive and efficient judiciary.
The Reporter has seen a copy of a document circulated in the Bar Association which states that President Cheryl Lyn Vidal will not deliver an address at the ceremonial opening of the Supreme Court on Monday, as is customary.
Citing various issues including the long delayed delivery of judgments by Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin, a pending action by the Bar over its exclusion from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission and the apparent intention to renew the contract of the Chief Justice, the document expresses that the Executive and Senior members of the Bar Association have taken the decision that they should not participate with the Judiciary in the ceremonial opening.
To be continued . . . . The Belize Judiciary Part 2: By. Michael M Barrow on http://digitalBelize.Live
