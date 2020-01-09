BDF Soldiers Must Pay Back Overpay

Thursday, Jan. 9th. 2020 –

Belize Defense Force (BDF) soldiers who were overpaid after their salary increments were erroneously calculated at a higher pay scale than it was supposed to be will have to repay the monies they were overpaid one way or another.

This week, CEO in the Ministry of National Security, Felix Enriquez told the Reporter that Officials from the Ministries of Finance and Defense met this week with personnel from the Treasury Department to further discuss how exactly the monies will be returned to the Government.

“We intend to have this entire procedure sorted out at the start of the financial year in April. While I would rather not put out figures, I can tell you that some soldiers were paid at a higher incremental rate than they were supposed to and this was discovered immediately after the payment was issued. The treasury has the data on all the incorrect payments and we will also put in place a recovery plan,” Enriquez assured.

Enriquez explained that the deductions were going to be made over a period of time.

The salary adjustments were necessary in order to bring the soldiers’ earnings up to par with those of the other security forces, namely the Belize Police Department and the Belize Coast Guard. The pay raise, which took effect last June, was for all Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers, and Privates of the BDF.

