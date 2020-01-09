Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Battle Heats Up For U.D.P Chairmanship

January 09
14:34 2020
Thursday, Jan. 9th. 2020 –

The race for UDP’s contesting for the available spots on their party’s executive is less than a month away and already, as was predicted by some political pundits, there have been some withdrawals as the heavyweights jostle for the positions they want.

Senator Dr. Carla Barnett, who was on the ticket for UDP Chairman bowed out with a press release circulated by the party this week. The reason given for her abrupt departure was because of “personal reasons.” With Barnett gone, two people remain in the contest for that position: Attorney General, Mike Peyrefitte and John Castillo.

Similarly, another person has thrown in the towel in the race for the Deputy Chairmanship. The party’s chairman for Dangriga, Clifford “Boss P” Peters gave as his reason that he is far too busy with his business to campaign for the position. Peters’ withdrawal leaves Belmopan Mayor, Khalid Belisle and current Party Chairman, Alberto August on the ticket. August had indicated previously that he has no qualms surrendering the position when his term expires and run as Deputy to Michael Peyrefitte.

