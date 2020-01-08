Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Home Invasion In Seine-Bight Leads To Murder

Home Invasion In Seine-Bight Leads To Murder
January 08
11:01 2020
Home Invasion In Seine-Bight Leads To Murder

The Reporter has confirmed that Police have detained one suspect and are seeking another for the brutal murder of a man identified as Alejandro Guzman in Seine Bight this evening.

Sources say some of the items stolen from Guzman’s home in what is believed to be a home invasion turned murder have also been recovered.

The village of Seine Bight is on the Placencia peninsular.

