Late Night Tragedy On Ordonez Street In Belize City

January 04
09:07 2020
As the saying goes, we have seen everything !. But this is beyond our comprehension of the gun violence that is affecting our daily lives and our young people. Not only the fact that the victim is only 16 years old, but also the fact that it’s a young girl.

Sixteen-year-old Samantha Conorquie became the first murder victim for the New Year after she was ambushed and shot multiple times on Friday night in the vicinity of Ordonez Street in Belize City.

Sources say that around 10:25 p.m on Friday, January 3rd Conorquie had just exited a house and was talking on her cellular phone when a male person walked up to her, pulled out a gun and fired in her direction.

Conorquie was hit several times to her body and was pronounced dead on arrival at the KHMH at 11:37 that night.

