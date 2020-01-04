Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Belmopan Nazarene Church Condemns Castro’s Facebook Comment

Belmopan Nazarene Church Condemns Castro’s Facebook Comment
January 04
19:05 2020
Print This Article

December 2019 –

One more organization has come forth to condemn the Facebook comment of Jumoke Castro, son of Minister of Transport Edmond Castro, on a post made two weeks ago by Belmopan Pastor, Louis Wade, Jr.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, the Belmopan Nazarene Church, where Wade is the pastor and his wife is in the Worship Team, is the latest body to chime in the collective condemnation of Castro’s distasteful comments. The church’s statement was perhaps the most blistering of the string of denunciations that have come forth.

The statement reads in part: “Fully convinced that the threats, statements and conduct of Jumoke Castro against Mrs. Shasta Wade, beloved wife of Belmopan Church of the Nazarene Pastor Louis Wade, are unwarranted, reprehensible and illegal; …Disappointed by the failure or refusal of the said Castro to apologize or retract such statements; Rejecting the premise that a threat of rape, gang rape or any other form of violence toward women or other persons is justified in any circumstances; …We, the Belmopan Nazarene Church, along with the Belize North District Church of the Nazarene, join together with the overwhelming majority of Belizeans and social partners in demanding that appropriate criminal and disciplinary charges be brought against Mr. Castro, that there is a fair trial conducted at the highest professional standards, and a prompt and appropriate penalty is meted out to deter the scourge of violence against our women in all its forms.”

To put things into perspective, we asked Pastor Wade on Tuesday what would happen if Castro decides to offer an apology. He responded by saying that: “To apologize or not to apologize is their decision…we forgive…but the law must also take its course. A threat is different from libel and must be taken seriously.”

Wade went on to indicate that once the Police charge Castro, the Public Service Commission will be expected to take up the case, as it pertains to Castro’s employment. This newspaper had reported two weeks ago that Prime Minister Dean Barrow, who heads the Ministry of Finance in which Castro works, had already moved to take action against the Minister’s son in conformity with the Public Service Regulations, but we have not been able to determine what that measure is as yet.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

click here
westrac AD
Weather Audio Player
click here
digitalBelize dot LIVE

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

search bar

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • BDF Soldier and Sibling Charged for Bar Attack BDF Soldier and Sibling Charged for Bar Attack Tuesday, December 31, 2019 – A Belize Defence Force Soldier from Bullet Tree Falls, along with his younger sibling have both been...
  • Eulogy for Domingo Perez: An Excerpt Eulogy for Domingo Perez: An Excerpt By Osmany Salas (December 28, 2019) – We are here to celebrate the life of Domingo Perez. There is so much to say about...
  • Message No. 9/12! Message No. 9/12! By Major Lloyd Jones (Ret’d) – “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Socialist. Then they...
  • Belmopan Nazarene Church Condemns Castro’s Facebook Comment December 2019 – One more organization has come forth to condemn the Facebook comment of Jumoke Castro, son of Minister of Transport Edmond Castro, on a post made two weeks...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.