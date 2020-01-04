BDF Soldier and Sibling Charged for Bar Attack

Tuesday, December 31, 2019 –

A Belize Defence Force Soldier from Bullet Tree Falls, along with his younger sibling have both been detained and officially charged in relation to a weekend chopping incident that sent two men to the San Ignacio Community Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, December 30th, BDF Soldier Ryan Hob, 28, was charged with the offenses of Grievous Harm, Aggravated Assault and Wounding. His brother Rony Hob, 18, was also charged with Grievous Harm and Wounding.

Both individuals have since been arraigned on the charges in the San Ignacio Magistrate’s Court and are now out on bail.

The charges against the duo stem from an incident on Sunday, December 29th which left Genaro Martinez, 32, with chop wounds to his head and hands. The other individual, Patricio Kuylen, 36, also sustained injuries to his head and face.

Police say that around 2:40 a.m. they visited the San Ignacio Community Hospital where they encountered the two civilians with injuries to their bodies. The men gave Police a statement in which they alleged that they were socializing at a party in the village when they decided to go to El Ranchito Bar to purchase additional beers.

According to the men, after completing their purchase they were walking out of the bar when the Hobs allegedly attacked them with machetes and inflicted the injuries to them.

Police could not ascertain a motive for the attack, but information to the Reporter is that the incident might have been triggered by a previous misunderstanding between the men.

