Four Men Remanded: New Years Day Machete Mob

At first glance they all look like good boys that just came out of high-school and who you might see standing around in some rural village talking football near the local grocery store.

But, Today January 3rd, these 4 young men were remanded to the Belize Central Prison for the callous chopping of Police Constable Edgar Teul, 33, which occurred on New Years Day.

Maya Mopan residents, Abelino Cal, 21, and Magdalo Cal, 18, were both charged with the offense of Attempted Murder and Use of Deadly Means of Harm. While Irvin Cal, 23, and Migdael Gonzalez, 21, were charged with Aggravated Assault.

The men are accused of attacking PC Teul at a football game in Maya Mopan. During the melee, Teul sustained injuries to his hands and head and he is currently listed in a critical condition at the KHMH in Belize City.

