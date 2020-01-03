Child Found By Police In San Pedro Wondering The Streets

It is a rear occurrence in Belize, and we cannot recall the last time that such an incident occurred. but today an unusual request from police has highlighted the plight of a young boy on the tourist haven of San Pedro Ambergris Caye.

A child identified as Joviel Zetina was allegedly abandoned early this morning in the DFC area of San Pedro. He was found by Police at 6:00am, with a bag of clothes, and has been handed over to the Human Services Department. If anybody has any information on his family they are asked to call the San Pedro Police at 206-2022.

