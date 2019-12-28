Man Missing In Corozal

By Marion Ali – Saturday, Dec. 28th. 2019 –

A family in Santa Clara Village, Corozal is concerned after their loved one went missing and their efforts to locate him have gone unsuccessful.

Amineli Canul, 43, reported to Police that her common- law-husband, Guadalupe Pech, 37, a vendor of the village left home a black Meilun motorcycle sometime around 10:00 on Friday night to sell tortilla in surrounding villages and has not returned home since.

Pech weighs about 250 pounds, has a low haircut, and was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, 3/4 camouflage cargo pants and a pair of brown sandals. Police are asking you to call 911 or 922 if you see him or know his whereabouts.

