December 28
20:38 2019
Saturday, Dec. 28th. 2019 – Linked News Article
The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that Chanteuse Martinez, 16, who was shot several times late last month in Belize City, has died.

The teen was sitting down on the steps of a wooden house on Antelope Street Extension along with Mervin Martin, 23, when they were shot. A one year-old toddler who was asleep inside at the time was also shot, but Martinez was hit seven times and remained in a critical condition at the KHMH until her death today.

The baby and Martin were treated and released soon after the incident.

