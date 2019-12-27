All But One Person Accounted For Following Boating Collision

UPDATE: Friday, Dec. 27th. 2019 – 11am.

We have received reliable reports that the man who is missing after last evening’s boating accident a few miles from Caye Caulker is Oscar “Oshki” Cornel. He was on the boat which was captained by his brother-in-law, Mario Rosales, 36. Rosales is receiving medical treatment after he spent a couple hours in the water before being rescued.

Friday, Dec. 27th. 2019 – 9am.

A man is missing following yesterday evening's boat collision near Caye Caulker Village. The man, whose only identity at this time is "Jose", was in a boat being captained by Mario Rosales. That boat and another vessel carrying five tourists and captained by Jermaine Williams collided into each other about five miles south west of Caye Caulker Village sometime around 5:30 yesterday evening.

Williams and his five tourists are safe; none of them suffered injuries. Rosales was later found some five miles northwest of the island and was taken for medical treatment. His boat was located 12 miles southwest of the caye, but “Jose” remains missing. Searches continue in the hopes that he too will be found alive.

