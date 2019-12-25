Man Critical Following Gunshot Injury To Mouth
Wednesday, Dec. 25th. 2019 –
Daniel Bennett, who was shot earlier today on Vernon Street, is in a critical but stable condition following surgery.
Bennett, 23, was reportedly socializing on Ebony Street around 11:00 this morning when someone shot him in the mouth. He managed to run from Ebony Street to a Police check point on Vernon Street where officers on duty assisted in transporting him to the KHMH.
Police have no one detained, but are following a lead.
