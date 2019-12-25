Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

December 25
12:42 2019
Belize City, December 2019

The Belize healthcare community has gained 30 Registered Nurses, who successfully passed the Caribbean Regional Nurse Registration Examination (RENR) in October this year.

Ms. Damaris Torres, a graduate of the University of Belize Faculty of Nursing, Allied Health and Social Work in June 2019, scored highest on the examination among the Belize candidates. She was only one of 29 UB graduates who also passed the exam to become RNs.

The Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) administers the RENR as the regional standard by which the Nursing Council in each CARICOM territory evaluates candidates to determine if they are qualified to enter the nursing profession.

This year’s UB nursing graduates enjoyed a 70 percent success rate on their first try of the exam, a fact for which the UB Nursing faculty has congratulated the successful candidates.

The UB nursing program is a demanding one, taught by prepared lecturers and students must be dedicated to their rigorous academic program, explained Mrs. Isadora Espadas, the Chair of UB’s Nursing Program. “It is designed to prepare our students not only to pass the RENR examination, but also to be successful in their careers as nurses. At the core of this is our students’ commitment to learning, and our Faculty’s dedication to their specialty and our students. So as Chair, I have to commend our Faculty and students. It is because of dedicated students and prepared Faculty that we are able to perform so well and produce competent nurses.”

UB’s President, Professor Emeritus Clement Sankat, also congratulated the nurses, whose success demonstrates that they are not only among the best in the Caribbean, but are truly world class. Sankat has been pushing for UB to become regionally competitive since he took over as UB president.

