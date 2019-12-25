Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

2nd. Person Charged For Murder Of Jose Hilario Diaz

2nd. Person Charged For Murder Of Jose Hilario Diaz
December 25
12:33 2019
Print This Article

2nd. Person Charged For Murder Of Jose Hilario Diaz

Wednesday, Dec. 25th. 2019 –
By Marion Ali

In July of 2019, the owner of a small business shop was senselessly murdered and at the time police had little or no clue of the motives of the crime. After investigating they have so far arrested and charged 2 men for the crime.

Today, Leroy Haulze, 23, is spending his Christmas behind bars after Police upgraded his charge from Abetment to Murder.

This is in connection with the fatal shooting of clothes vendor, Jose Hilario Diaz who was killed inside his place of business on Cemetery Road in Belize City on July 16th. – Linked News Article

Haulze now joins Emmerson Garnett who is also accused Diaz’ murder. He is due back in Court on January 16, 2020.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Man Critical Following Gunshot Injury To Mouth Man Critical Following Gunshot Injury To Mouth Wednesday, Dec. 25th. 2019 – Daniel Bennett, who was shot earlier today on Vernon Street, is in a critical but stable condition following...
  • Belize Nurses Excel in Regional RN Exams Belize Nurses Excel in Regional RN Exams Belize City, December 2019 The Belize healthcare community has gained 30 Registered Nurses, who successfully passed the Caribbean Regional Nurse Registration Examination (RENR)...
  • 2nd. Person Charged For Murder Of Jose Hilario Diaz 2nd. Person Charged For Murder Of Jose Hilario Diaz Wednesday, Dec. 25th. 2019 – By Marion Ali In July of 2019, the owner of a small business shop was senselessly...
  • Editorial December 29th 2019 While this newspaper welcomes the new Fisheries Reform Act approved last week by the National Assembly, we are disappointed that the government did not insist on a complete ban on...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.