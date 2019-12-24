Police Intervention Saves Man’s Life

Monday, December 23, 2019

On Monday the five suspects identified as Belize City residents Delroy Flowers, 20, Bernard Lynch, 31, Clive Stanford, 20, Oliver Solis, 28 and a 16-year-old minor were jointly charged with Unlawful Imprisonment, Attempted Murder, Robbery and Dangerous Harm.

Their victim, Dorian August, 23, is presently in a stable condition at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he is recovering from a brutal beating at the hands of the five men.

Police say that around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st, they received a report of a man being beaten on a feeder road near Mile 3.5 on the George Price Highway. A team of cops was immediately dispatched to the area and found a blue Saturn Vue SUV. A couple of yards into the road, officers stumbled on the group of five men, armed with baseball bats and screwdrivers, inflicting a beating on August. The men were quickly detained and placed under arrest while August was immediately transported to the KHMH.

Police say that their investigation revealed that earlier that day August was reportedly at an establishment on Faber’s Road when he was involved in an argument with the five suspects. The individuals allegedly subdued August, placed him in the vehicle and drove him out to the area.

Police did not divulge information on what triggered the incident and revealed that due to August’s condition, he has been unable to provide Police with a detailed statement of what happened. However, the Reporter was reliably informed that the incident might have been triggered by money which the suspects claim August stole from them.

