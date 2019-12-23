Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Retired Teacher Found Dead In His Home: Eldridgeville, Toledo Monday, Dec. 23rd. 2019 – The latest murder victim, whose body was discovered today in his home in Eldridgeville in the Toledo District today, has been identified as retired educator...
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  

Retired Teacher Found Dead In His Home: Eldridgeville, Toledo

Retired Teacher Found Dead In His Home: Eldridgeville, Toledo
December 23
19:04 2019
Print This Article

Monday, Dec. 23rd. 2019 –

The latest murder victim, whose body was discovered today in his home in Eldridgeville in the Toledo District today, has been identified as retired educator Anthony Brown Jr. Brown was found with his hands and feet tied, and stab wounds to his neck. Police believe that he was killed sometime Sunday night.

The village of Eldridgeville is approximately 15 miles north of Punta Gorda on the Southern Hwy.

ADVERTISEMENT
Eldridgeville is approximately 15 miles north of Punta Gorda on the Southern Hwy.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Retired Teacher Found Dead In His Home: Eldridgeville, Toledo Monday, Dec. 23rd. 2019 – The latest murder victim, whose body was discovered today in his home in Eldridgeville in the Toledo District today, has been identified as retired educator...
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.