Retired Teacher Found Dead In His Home: Eldridgeville, Toledo
December 23
19:04 2019
Monday, Dec. 23rd. 2019 –
The latest murder victim, whose body was discovered today in his home in Eldridgeville in the Toledo District today, has been identified as retired educator Anthony Brown Jr. Brown was found with his hands and feet tied, and stab wounds to his neck. Police believe that he was killed sometime Sunday night.
The village of Eldridgeville is approximately 15 miles north of Punta Gorda on the Southern Hwy.
