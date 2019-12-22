Police Thwart Possible Murder

Sunday, 22 December 2019 –

Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene of a brutal beating near Mile 3.5 on the George Price Highway around midday Saturday.

According to reports, Police received information of the situation and responded to an area off the George Price Highway on a feeder road. There they found five men from Belize City beating another man, subsequently identified as Dorian August. Police sources say that August was being beaten with baseball bats and screwdrivers.

The five men, who went to the area in a blue Saturn Vue SUV, were immediately detained by Police without incident, and the injured man was rushed to the KHMH where he was listed in stable condition.

A Police source told the Reporter that a preliminary investigation is suggesting that all the men, attackers and victim, were friends, until the victim was accused of stealing some money from them. That source told the Reporter that the intention seems to have been to beat August to death, and then to dispose of his body.

It is expected that the men will be charged today and arraigned on Monday.

