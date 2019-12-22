MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED

Sunday, 22 December 2019

Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road in Toledo early Saturday morning has been officially identified.

First listed as a John Doe, the murder victim is now known to be Macario Ical, a resident of Jalacte in Toledo.

Just after 2:00 Saturday morning, Punta Gorda Town Police received a report of a body at a bus stop, located approximately 300 yards from the junction of the San Antonio and Southern roads. When they visited the scene, they found Ical dead in a pool of blood, with chop wounds to the face and hands. The scene was process but revealed little, and Ical’s body was transported to the Punta Gorda Town morgue.

Today Police told the Reporter that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages, and they have not detained anybody for the murder yet.

. . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This