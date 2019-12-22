Sunday, 22 December 2019

Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of a taxi-driver who has been accused by a minor of assault and rape.

On Saturday, just after midday, a girl, 16, accompanied by her mother, reported to Police that on Friday night she missed the last bus to Dangriga, and took a taxi at the Belize City bus terminal. The girl told Police that instead of the taxi-driver taking her to the destination she requested, he took her to a location near the Haulover Bridge and then to a home near the Civic Center where she says he beat and raped her. She further asserted that she managed to escape around midday Saturday and immediately told her mother, before they made the report to Police.

The release from Crime Stoppers states, “Your piece of the puzzle may be all that the Police needs to crack this crime on one of our young persons. Many of you have children and would not want this to happen to them. Let’s help catch this maniac and save the good names of all you hard working taxi men who place your lives at the risk of criminals. Say what you know or may have heard and say it confidentially by calling Crime Stoppers at 922.

The Reporter was unable to confirm whether Police have detained anybody following the report.

