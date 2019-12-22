Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  • Was Shooting On Fresh Pond Road Random ? – Driver At KNMH Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 – A man from the Fresh Pond area of Burrell Boom is at the KHMH after he was shot multiple times last night. Around 9:20 Leslie...
  

Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan

Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan
December 22
20:34 2019
Print This Article

Sunday, 22 December 2019

Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of a taxi-driver who has been accused by a minor of assault and rape.

On Saturday, just after midday, a girl, 16, accompanied by her mother, reported to Police that on Friday night she missed the last bus to Dangriga, and took a taxi at the Belize City bus terminal. The girl told Police that instead of the taxi-driver taking her to the destination she requested, he took her to a location near the Haulover Bridge and then to a home near the Civic Center where she says he beat and raped her. She further asserted that she managed to escape around midday Saturday and immediately told her mother, before they made the report to Police.

The release from Crime Stoppers states, “Your piece of the puzzle may be all that the Police needs to crack this crime on one of our young persons. Many of you have children and would not want this to happen to them. Let’s help catch this maniac and save the good names of all you hard working taxi men who place your lives at the risk of criminals. Say what you know or may have heard and say it confidentially by calling Crime Stoppers at 922.

The Reporter was unable to confirm whether Police have detained anybody following the report.

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Crime-Stoppers Sends Out Appeal To Catch Rapist Taximan Sunday, 22 December 2019 Crime Stoppers Belize has sent out a plea to taxi-drivers in Belize City to provide any information they can which would assist in the detention of...
  • MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED MURDERED JOHN DOE IDENTIFIED Sunday, 22 December 2019 Police sources have told the Reporter that the man who was found murdered at a bus stop on the San Antonio Road...
  • Police Thwart Possible Murder Police Thwart Possible Murder Sunday, 22 December 2019 – Five men are currently in Police custody, pending possible charges of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder, after Police responded to the scene...
  • Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl A man whose job was to uphold the law finds himself facing a minimum of 12 years imprisonment after he...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.