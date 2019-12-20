Was Shooting On Fresh Pond Road Random ? – Driver At KNMH
December 20
07:29 2019
Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 –
A man from the Fresh Pond area of Burrell Boom is at the KHMH after he was shot multiple times last night. Around 9:20 Leslie Gillett, 34, was driving on the Fresh Pond entrance road in his silver Ford pickup when somebody fired shots at him. Gillett is listed in stable condition.
