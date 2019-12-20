Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Was Shooting On Fresh Pond Road Random ? – Driver At KNMH

December 20
07:29 2019
Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 –

A man from the Fresh Pond area of Burrell Boom is at the KHMH after he was shot multiple times last night. Around 9:20 Leslie Gillett, 34, was driving on the Fresh Pond entrance road in his silver Ford pickup when somebody fired shots at him. Gillett is listed in stable condition.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

