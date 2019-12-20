Since late Tuesday, national attention has been riveted on the allegations that Kenzle Hulse, son of Minister Godwin Hulse, beat and assaulted the mother of his one year old child with a weapon. Hulse’s subsequent arraignment has drawn public and media scrutiny, on the streets and airwaves and of course, on social media. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/Special-Event-Rentals-Belize-City-new.mp4

Comments on the Hulse allegations by Plus Television owner and media personality Louis Wade has also drawn a response by another Minister’s son. Jumoke Castro is the son of Minister Edmond Castro, and today via FB he commented, “Louis M. Wade Jr. I think one of us entitled kids should f#k your wife. Cause you ain’t doing a good job. What’s her number…maybe me and my brothers and Kenzle could gang bang her…you think she up for it…one of us gonna f#k yo wife…just watch.”

It is not the first time that Castro has launched such attacks via Facebook, which seems to be his preferred forum to attack from the safety of his home, but in this instance, observers point out that he is actually threatening to rape a woman, and threatening her with violence. The target of the vile attack is herself a media personality.

The Reporter spoke to a high-ranking Police source who informed us that while the FB comment is outrageous, it is not against the law to threaten rape. He asserted that it is against the law to issue a threat to take someone’s life, but not against the law to threaten sexual violence.

The newspaper has observed a disturbing trend in the past year, in which attacks on Facebook have degenerated to the point where there are no limits, and in many cases, no truth to the attacks. Users of the popular social media are able to target persons at will, and post anything that comes to mind, from the safety of their laptops and phone screens, and with impunity.

At what point does it end? Through this media, Facebook, lives and reputations have been destroyed, and the vilest attacks have been carried out. There seems to be no end in sight. Following the release of nude videos and photos months ago, there was a push to end cyber-bullying. But since that initial push, nothing. When asked for updates, the Attorney-General’s Ministry can say only that these things take time, and writing legislation is not an overnight endeavour.

It falls on the government to address these issues. Not because it is a Minister’s son who has launched this attack, and comments which the Reporter regards as clear threats against a woman, and a media personality – but because unless there is legislation drafted to create repercussions for cyber-bullies, there will be no end to the lunacy. And at any time, for any reason, anybody can become a target, and suffer the consequences. This latest incident points to the urgency of getting these laws drafted and passed with all haste.

