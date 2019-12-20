RTA: Motorcyclist Crashes Into Tractor Trailer

Friday, Dec. 20th. 2019 –

There was a road traffic accident on Savannah Road this morning involving a motorcycle and a toe head truck. The driver of the cycle was badly wounded and transported to the Western Regional Hospital in Dangriga.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

