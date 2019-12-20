Cop Convicted of Sexual Assault of 8 yr. old Girl

A man whose job was to uphold the law finds himself facing a minimum of 12 years imprisonment after he was convicted on Tuesday of sexual assault upon an eight year-old girl.

Darren Martinez, who was a Police Constable attached to Police Precinct 1 in Belize City up to the time of the incident in February of 2016, heard his guilty verdict some 2 hours and 23 minutes after a nine-member jury retired to deliberate his fate. Their verdict was unanimous.

Martinez’s defense attorney, Oswald Twist, asked the Court to grant Martinez bail until the trial judge, Justice Colin Williams is ready to hand down sentencing, but Justice Williams agreed with Crown Counsel Riis Cattouse’s objection that the penalty for such a conviction carries a prison term of a minimum of 12 years.

On January 28, 2020, Twist will present a mitigation plea, during which he will call people who know Martinez to attest that he has good qualities that the judge should consider when passing sentence.

The incident occurred on February 21, 2016 in Belize City. The girl, now 11, and her mother, gave evidence against Martinez in Court, accusing Martinez of fondling her.

Darren Martinez was in the news just last year again, when after his attorney got bail for him and he was set free until this trial, he was charged with Wounding of Vanessa Portillo. That incident allegedly happened on October 1, 2018, but he got off the hook when Portillo reportedly withdrew herself from the matter.

