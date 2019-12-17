On Sunday December 15th. THE REPORTER listed several missing persons on our FACEBOOK page, One of the missing was a teenager named Damion Bregal. We had all hoped that it was just a case of a run-away teenager that had gone to a relative or close friend. ‘We are saddened to report that . .

The Reporter has confirmed reports that the body of Belmopan teenager Damion Bregal, 17, was found late this evening on the Young Gyal Road in Teakettle Village. The discovery was made after 6:00 p.m. today (Tue. Dec. 17th.) by a passerby. Bregal was last seen alive on December 13th, when he left home in the company of a group of friends.

There have been several missing persons that are from Teakettle or have been found in that area, here is a short list, we hope to be a source of valuable data and news, in our quest to serve our Belizean community, nationwide.