UPDATE-1. Christopher Guild Survives Multiple Gun Shots

December 17
14:00 2019
UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec 17th. 2019 – 12.30pm –

Tuesday, Dec. 17th. 2019 –

A man identified as Christopher Guild, 36, a resident of Matron Roberts St. was reportedly shot four times just before midnight (Monday Dec. 16th) on Barrack Road. Sources say he was hit once in the face and three times in his upper body. He was rushed to the KHMH and up to very early this morning was in emergency surgery.

