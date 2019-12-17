Christopher Guild Survives Multiple Gun Shots

UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec 17th. 2019 – 12.30pm –

VIDEO

Tuesday, Dec. 17th. 2019 –

A man identified as Christopher Guild, 36, a resident of Matron Roberts St. was reportedly shot four times just before midnight (Monday Dec. 16th) on Barrack Road. Sources say he was hit once in the face and three times in his upper body. He was rushed to the KHMH and up to very early this morning was in emergency surgery.

