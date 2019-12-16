Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Phillip Roberts Of Hattieville – So Many Unsolved Murders

A man murdered in Hattieville last night (Saturday, Dec. 14th.) has been identified as Phillip Roberts, 33. Roberts was at a home in the Farmer’s Site Area at about 8:00pm, and had just finished eating and went outside to throw away the bones. That’s when residents reported hearing multiple gunshots, and shortly after Roberts was seen on the ground bleeding from multiple wounds to the body. He was rushed to the KHMH but died around 9:30pm.

