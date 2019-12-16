Elderly Couple Found Murdered In Orange Walk
Monday, Dec. 16th. 2019 –
The bodies of elderly watch repairman Rafael Hueso and his wife Nancy are currently being removed from their home on Stadium Street in Orange Walk Town.
Sources say the couple was found brutally murdered with multiple chop wounds to their bodies.
We are told that a vehicle belonging to Hueso is missing and have also been told that the Police are seeking a family member for questioning.
