Cop Wanted For Theft Of Firearms: Police Issue Wanted Poster
December 15
12:34 2019
Sunday, Dec. 15th. 2019 –

The Belize Police Department has launched both a criminal and internal investigation following the disappearance of three firearms from the Queen Street Police Station.

On Thursday, the department also issued a wanted poster for the arrest of Police Constable Nadir Mendoza. Mendoza is wanted for questioning in relation to the missing firearms. 

He was detained sometime last week but was later released and since then cannot be located. He has not shown up for work and authorities have notified border points of his wanted status.

Police Commissioner Chester Williams says that a check of the firearms register revealed that over a period of time Mendoza signed for the three firearms but failed to return them. Williams noted that if Mendoza cannot give an account of the firearms then he will be charged for theft.

The Commissioner also commented on the breach in protocols at the Police Station, since he says that the Executive Duty Officer is to ensure that all weapons that are signed out must be returned and signed back in.

