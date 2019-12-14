Villagers Protest Appointment of Water Board! Too Late…Says Minister

On Tuesday night, (December 10th) villagers of Santa Cruz, located in the Stann Creek District, protested the ‘appointment’ of a new Water Board, and became so vocal that the representative from the Ministry of Rural Development on hand made the decision to postpone the process. Or at last that’s what both Independent Village Council Chairman Vincent Scott and PUP Stann Creek West Area Representative Rodwell Ferguson told the Reporter this morning.

But this afternoon, Minister of State with responsibility for Rural Development, Dr. Carla Barnett, explained that there was no appointment of a Water Board being conducted in Santa Cruz Tuesday night. “That appointment was done some time ago.

They’ve been appointed. Letters of Appointment were sent through. All that is happening now is the handing over of the Water Board equipment and information,” Barnett told the newspaper.

The Reporter spoke to Village Council Chairman Vincent Scott, elected on an Independent ticket, who explained that shortly after Village Council elections the new Council called a public meeting. At that meeting, villagers chose five persons to sit on the Water Board, and the names of those persons were then submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development.

“We know that according to the Act, it is the Minister who has the final say. But we chose the names because we wanted the input of the entire village, and we wanted it to be a democratic and transparent process,” Scott told the newspaper via phone.

Barnett told stated that it just doesn’t work like that, and never has under any government. She told the Reporter that under the Act, the Minister consults with various persons including the Village Council Chairperson and the Area Representative, but in the end, the decision is solely that of the Minister. “I did consult with both persons, but instead of coming back to talk to me, they decided to go to the media,” Barnett explained.

Chairman Scott says a couple weeks ago, since as Village Council Chairman he automatically sits on the Water Board, he got a letter with five names selected by the Minister. He says the Village Council immediately called a meeting with villagers and the five persons were rejected. “I went to Belmopan and dropped it (the rejection letter) at the Minister’s office and Mr. Banner’s office,” Scott told the Reporter.

So what happens now? According to Scott, “we in the village are calling on the government to take another look. We want the Water Board to be people we can work with. We don’t want anybody to come in and victimize the people. If they want, we can have an election and pick a Water Board in front of the whole village, and I would support it 100%.”

But all that is water under the bridge, since Minister Barnett says the Water Board has been appointed, and that’s a done deal. Village Council Chairman Scott told the Reporter that until Government listens, the villagers will not pay water bills. In response to that, Barnett stated, “If they don’t pay, the Water Board has the right to turn off the water.”

