Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves

Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves
December 14
10:36 2019
Print This Article

Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves

Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 –

The Reporter has received this amateur video which shows angry villagers of Guinea Grass as they reportedly handed over two robbers they caught following an armed invasion of Zhen Zhen store in the village. Residents told the Reporter that the men were found hiding near the water reservoir.

ADVERTISEMENTS

While multiple witnesses told the Reporter that two men were captured, Police sources say one man is detained with a gunshot wound to the leg, and two men are still at large.

Earlier Today 9am.
Police have detained one person from Ladyville and are seeking two other persons from Belize City after a robbery at a store in Guinea Grass last night. The proprietor of the store told Police that three armed men entered around 7:15 Last night,

Friday Dec. 13th.) and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of cash before escaping. Police reports are that they searched the area and apprehended one man, who was shot during the capture. But reports to this newspaper indicate that two of the robbers were captured and beaten by villagers who then handed them over to Police. We have confirmed that money, camouflage clothing, a bulletproof vest and a gun were recovered.

Video

. . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • Body Seen Floating In Crooked Tree Lagoon Is Identified Body Seen Floating In Crooked Tree Lagoon Is Identified Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 – The body retrieved this morning from the Crooked Tree Lagoon has been identified as that of...
  • Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen Missing: Parents Plea To Find Belmopan Teen Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Belmopan resident Jahira Martinez, 16, who has been reported missing....
  • DANGRIGA RESIDENT DIES IN RTA DANGRIGA RESIDENT DIES IN RTA Saturday, 14 December 2019 A road traffic accident between miles 12 and 13 on the Stann Creek Valley Road on Friday evening caused the death...
  • Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves Police Try To Quell Mob: Guinea Grass Villagers Mad About Thieves Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 – The Reporter has received this amateur video which shows angry villagers of Guinea Grass...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.