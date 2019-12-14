Body Seen Floating In Crooked Tree Lagoon Is Identified
December 14
17:31 2019
Body Seen Floating In Crooked Tree Lagoon Is Identified
Saturday, Dec. 14th. 2019 –
The body retrieved this morning from the Crooked Tree Lagoon has been identified as that of Diana Pott Jones, 34, a resident of the Pine Ridge Area of the community. Police were called out after 9:00am this morning (Saturday Dec. 14th.) when residents saw the body floating face-down.
She was dressed in jeans and a red blouse. According to preliminary reports, she was last seen swimming near the bridge near the lagoon around 5:00pm Friday evening.
Police sources say there were no obvious signs of violence on the body, but their investigation into her behavior prior to her being deceased should and will continue.
