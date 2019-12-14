The body retrieved this morning from the Crooked Tree Lagoon has been identified as that of Diana Pott Jones, 34, a resident of the Pine Ridge Area of the community. Police were called out after 9:00am this morning (Saturday Dec. 14th.) when residents saw the body floating face-down.

She was dressed in jeans and a red blouse. According to preliminary reports, she was last seen swimming near the bridge near the lagoon around 5:00pm Friday evening.