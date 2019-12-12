Early Morning RTA In Orange Walk: Motorcyclist Died
Thursday, Dec. 12th. 2019 –
There was a fatal traffic accident on the outskirts of Trinidad Village in the Orange Walk District at approximately 6am. this morning (Thursday, Dec. 12).
According to the most recent report, a man on a motorcycle collided into a tractor heading in the opposite direction, causing the motorcycle to explode under the tractor.
The driver of the motorcycle died on impact. We are told the driver of the tractor was not injured, and that the heavy mist on the road may have been a factor in the collision.
