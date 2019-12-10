Tricky Home Invasion In Belama Phase 1

Police are on the hunt for two men who invaded a home in Belama Phase I Monday afternoon. According to reports the two men, both masked and one of them armed with a gun, entered the home and tied up two females who were inside. The men then stole an assortment of liquors, jewelry, a pellet gun, a laptop computer, cash and other miscellaneous items.

As the men were leaving, they met a maintenance worker in the yard and took him at gunpoint into the home where they tied him up as well, before jumping the back fence and running toward the river.

Police have managed to recover an assortment of liquor and the pellet gun, but details of how they recovered those items have not been released.

