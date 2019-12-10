Hugo Patt’s Facebook Account Hacked

Tuesday, Dec. 10th. 2019 –

Back in late August of this year, Minister Hugo Patt account with Instagram was hacked and the fraudsters tried to impersonate the minister for a scam. ( see Article Aug. 28th. 2019 )

Today December 10th. the Government of Belize issued an urgent alert that the minister’s Facebook account was hacked. The statement read as follows:

Belmopan. December 10, 2019. It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Natural Resources that the Minister, Hon. Hugo Patt’s Facebook account has been hacked and the compromised perpetrator(s) has been using his account to solicit funds for land transactions and other financial aids.

The public is advised that Hon. Hugo Patt does not engage in communication via Facebook Messenger or any other social media platforms and these messages are in no way associated with him.

The Ministry hereby advises the public and anyone who received such messages to report it.

