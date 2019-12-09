Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Shooting In Punta Gorda – 2 Men Shot

December 09
09:23 2019
The quiet and peaceful town of Punta Gorda was interrupted last night (December 8th.) by a shooting incident which occurred in the vicinity of the Social Security Building in that southern town.

The REPORTER has confirmed reports that last night’s shooting in Punta Gorda has resulted in the death of 1 man and another in the hospital. The victims has been identified to us as Glenford Hines, Jr. deceased, and Albert Valentine, who is being treated at the Southern Hospital..

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

