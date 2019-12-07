Police Charge Man for Edwin Usher’s Murder



By Marion Ali – Saturday, Dec. 7th. 2019 –

Police have arrested and charged Shane Roman Jones for the murder of Edwin Gilbert Usher, a handyman of Cedar Street who was beaten into a coma on November 23rd and died on November 30th in Belize City.

The incident happened in front of a restaurant at the corner of Johnson and Vernon Streets. Video footage captured when the 49 year-old Usher was kicked repeatedly in his head and then stomped on after he fell on the sidewalk. The assault happened during a misunderstanding between the deceased and his attacker.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This