Man Shot 3 Day Ago Dies From Gunshot Wounds

December 07
15:00 2019
By Marion Ali – Saturday, Dec. 7th. 2019 –

The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that Gerald Lamb, who was shot around 8:30 on Wednesday night, has died of the gunshot wounds.

The Biscayne Village resident was pronounced dead at around 9:15 this morning at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where he was declared brain dead from soon after the incident.
Lamb, 28, was on a motorcycle along with another person heading from the direction from Sand Hill towards Crooked Tree Village on the Philip Goldson Highway when a vehicle approached them near mile 24 and someone from inside shot Lamb at close range. He had just reached in front of his uncle’s residence when he was targeted. The other person managed to flee the hail of bullets, but Lamb was struck three times in the head and once in the chest.

Police have since detained two suspects who had hitched a ride in the back of a dump truck on the Burrell Boom Road. The driver of the dump truck called Police to report that the two appeared as if they had spent the night in swamp and the Police told him to deliver the suspects to the Hattieville Police Station, where they were taken into custody. This was after the occupants of the vehicle which approached Lamb and his friend, reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled into nearby bushes after the shooting.

