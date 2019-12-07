Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  • Man Shot 3 Day Ago Dies From Gunshot Wounds By Marion Ali – Saturday, Dec. 7th. 2019 – The Reporter has confirmed with Police sources that Gerald Lamb, who was shot around 8:30 on Wednesday night, has died of...
  • Accident Near Haulover Bridge Accident Near Haulover Bridge By Marion Ali – Sat Dec. 7th. 2019 – There are reports of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and a bus near the Haulover...
  • Plane Found Was Reported Drug Plane – MAP BELOW Plane Found Was Reported Drug Plane – MAP BELOW Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – By Marion AliPolice sources have confirmed that a suspected burnt drug plane was discovered on an...
  • A Visual Eye-Candy-Channel For Tourists In Belize Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 – The launching of Belize’s own “See Belize Channel”, which is a cable travel channel that will be available on all local television stations, promoting Belize’s...
  

Editorial – Sunday Dec. 8th. 2019

Editorial – Sunday Dec. 8th. 2019
December 07
15:06 2019
Print This Article

The Caribbean Court of Justice has just jolted the justice system of Trinidad and Tobago by ruling that a land-owner cannot now recover legal rights to his land because he allowed a squatter to occupy this land for more than 12 years.

The CCJ over-ruled both the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago and the Appellate Court of the twin islands in ruling that 12 years of uninterrupted occupancy on the land gave the squatter a legal right which was stronger than the owner’s right. The ruling has shaken up the Trinidad and Tobago legal establishment, and will no doubt be regarded in the Caribbean as a benchmark pronouncement. Because the CCJ is the highest legal authority of the Caricom region, it’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

Trinidad law recognizes the validity of prolonged squatting. The country’s Title by Registration Act obliges squatters to apply for ownership papers to make their squatting legal. Both the High Court and the Court of Appeal agreed that such an application is necessary. Since the squatter did not comply with the Law, they ruled that he should forfeit his squatter’s right. But the CCJ ruled that the squatter is not obliged to do anything at all. His occupancy of the land for twelve years was enough to give him full title.

Squatting is an old practice in Belize, and if a landowner is not alert, he can lose his property. This is especially true of government land or land owned by a municipal authority. The best known example of squatting in Belize occurred when the Government of Belize opened up Faber’s Road Extension linking southside Belize with Chetumal Street via a road and a bridge. As soon as it became known that the land was being cleared for a road, men and women began to stake out a claim for themselves. When they were removed from the road frontage, they simply went deeper into the mangrove swamp and set up their little shacks which later came to be known as Gungulung.

Gungulung remains with us today as an oasis of poverty and crime amid an otherwise affluent extension of Belize City. The Government in general and the Minister of Housing in particular missed the opportunity to provide an orderly way for poor people to acquire land for housing. Some new land will become available soon as the new Link Road connecting the Western Highway with the Airport Road nears completion. Hopefully the Government of Belize will have learned from its experience with Faber’s Road Extension and will go about its land distribution in a more enlightened way.

* * * * *

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  • TOP COP IN ‘ORANGE WALK’ CHARGED REPORTER: News Staff, - Just before midday today, Orange Walk’s top cop, Superintendent David Chi, a veteran with over three decades on the force, was taken to Magistrate’s Court and...
  • Cabinet Says Sapna Must Go, – NICH Board Says NO On Tuesday, based on allegations of wrongdoing at the National Institute of Culture and History, Cabinet allegedly issued a directive that NICH President Sapna Budhrani, appointed to that post by...
  • ‘KIDNAPPER’ CONTACTS THE REPORTER NEWS ORG. WITH RANSOM INFO Reporter: News Staff, July 26th. 2018, - At 3:52am Mexican time – 4:52am local time on Thursday, the Reporter newspaper received an email with a message and a ransom request...
  • TODDLER & MOTHER SHOT WHILE IN BED Reporter: Benjamin Flowers, News Staff A three-year-old girl and her mother were shot early this morning while they slept. Police say that Alva Moody, 23, of Gill Street, and her...
  • The Butane Price War & G.O.B’s New Legislation Thursday, 05 December 2019 On Wednesday, at a Special Sitting of the House of Representatives, the Government introduced legislation to institute a floor on the price that importers can charge...
  • Monuments Men Monuments Men By: Neri O. Briceño ‘International asset recovery is any effort by governments to repatriate the proceeds of corruption hidden in foreign jurisdictions. Such assets may include monies in...
  • Christmas Holiday Health Risks Christmas Holiday Health Risks By: Dr. Abigail Joseph Tis’ the season where any and everything is permissible; the only time of the year we allow ourselves to indulge, splurge and...
  • Editorial – Sunday Dec. 8th. 2019 The Caribbean Court of Justice has just jolted the justice system of Trinidad and Tobago by ruling that a land-owner cannot now recover legal rights to his land because he...
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.