Accident Near Haulover Bridge

By Marion Ali – Sat Dec. 7th. 2019 –

There are reports of a traffic accident involving a pickup truck and a bus near the Haulover Bridge on the Philip Goldson Highway. We understand that the pickup lost a wheel in the impact, but there is no word yet if anyone was hurt.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

