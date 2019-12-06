Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

Plane Found Was Reported Drug Plane – MAP BELOW

December 06
18:16 2019
Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 –

By Marion Ali
Police sources have confirmed that a suspected burnt drug plane was discovered on an airstrip near Chan Chen Village, Corozal this morning.

The burnt twin engine aircraft had on-board several small aluminium buckets and portable LED lights, among other items. 
We are awaiting more details into this latest discovery.

The village of Chan Chen is one of the most northern villages in Belize, it is north of Corozal Town and close to the Belize-Mexico border.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

