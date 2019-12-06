Friday, Dec. 6th. 2019 –

The launching of Belize’s own “See Belize Channel”, which is a cable travel channel that will be available on all local television stations, promoting Belize’s cultures, history, people and events for the benefit of tourists visiting Belize. ADVERTISEMENT http://reporter.bz/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/sunbright-paper-belize.mp4

The channel will be a default channel on all television sets in the various resort and hotel rooms for tourists to learn more about what our country has to offer and the various destinations and events they can attend while here.

The channel is already available on CCV’s channel 12, with the other stations coming on board within the next few days.

Introducing the channel are Minister of Tourism, Manuel Heredia; Audrey Wallace of Colour Blind Multimedia Productions which came up with the proposal; and Belize Tourism Board’s President, Sapa Budhrani and it’s Marketing and Industry Relations Director, Misty Michael.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This