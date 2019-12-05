Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 –

A man is listed in extremely critical condition after he was reportedly shot three times to the head and once to the chest last night.

Based on reports received, Police visited the KHMH where they saw Gerald Emilio Lamb, 28, who was receiving emergency treatment.

Preliminary reports are that Lamb and another man were on a motorcycle at Mile 24 on the Phillip Goldson Highway, heading in the direction of Crooked Tree, when they were approached by a silver SUV. A man on the passenger side of the SUV allegedly leaned out and fired at them, causing the injuries to Lamb.

