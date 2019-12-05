Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

Roadway Shooting Leaves Man Near Death

Roadway Shooting Leaves Man Near Death
December 05
13:19 2019
Print This Article

Thursday, Dec. 5th. 2019 –

A man is listed in extremely critical condition after he was reportedly shot three times to the head and once to the chest last night.

Based on reports received, Police visited the KHMH where they saw Gerald Emilio Lamb, 28, who was receiving emergency treatment.

Preliminary reports are that Lamb and another man were on a motorcycle at Mile 24 on the Phillip Goldson Highway, heading in the direction of Crooked Tree, when they were approached by a silver SUV. A man on the passenger side of the SUV allegedly leaned out and fired at them, causing the injuries to Lamb.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.