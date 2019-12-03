Following the guilty verdict of William “Danny” Mason and co-defendants, Ashton Vanegas, Keiron Fernandez, Ernest Castillo and Terrence Fernandez this morning, the media spoke with Norman Rodriquez, the Defense Attorney for Ashton Vanegas, who said that he thought the verdict would have gone differently for at least a couple of the accused men.

He said there is no doubt that they will want to appeal the verdict. They have 21 days within which to apply for that appeal, whether using their current attorneys or some other.

In her one hour long summary judgment today, Justice Antoinette Moore found the prosecution’s case credible in all aspects – including the witness statements, the video evidence from Mason’s own surveillance cameras and the gathering of DNA material from the clothing of three of the accused which matched a sample from the deceased. In closing she commended the lead investigator and the forensic personnel for their work.