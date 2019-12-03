Belize News, Reporter.bz – REPORTER NEWSPAPER

 Breaking News
  

UPDATE 2: GUILTY ! Danny Mason And 4 Others Found Guilty: VIDEO BELOW

UPDATE 2: GUILTY ! Danny Mason And 4 Others Found Guilty: VIDEO BELOW
December 03
12:55 2019
Print This Article

UPDATE 2: GUILTY ! Danny Mason And 4 Others Found Guilty: VIDEO BELOW

Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. 2019 – 11.30am

Following the guilty verdict of William “Danny” Mason and co-defendants, Ashton Vanegas, Keiron Fernandez, Ernest Castillo and Terrence Fernandez this morning, the media spoke with Norman Rodriquez, the Defense Attorney for Ashton Vanegas, who said that he thought the verdict would have gone differently for at least a couple of the accused men.

He said there is no doubt that they will want to appeal the verdict. They have 21 days within which to apply for that appeal, whether using their current attorneys or some other.  

In her one hour long summary judgment today, Justice Antoinette Moore found the prosecution’s case credible in all aspects – including the witness statements, the video evidence from Mason’s own surveillance cameras and the gathering of DNA material from the clothing of three of the accused which matched a sample from the deceased. In closing she commended the lead investigator and the forensic personnel for their work.

Share This News Article On WhatsApp
ADVERTISEMENT

The five convicted men – William Danny Mason, Ashton Vanegas, Keiron Fernandez, Terrence Fernandez and Ernest Castillo were moved from Court moments ago under heavy security. The media was not allowed to get close enough to get comments from the men as they were taken back to the Belize Central Prison.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This

search bar

Sunbright Ad
Weather Audio Player

THE MADE IN BELIZE SHOW

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright REPORTER NEWSPAPER - reporter.bz. All Rights reserved.
reporter.bz
Powered by: CSYGEN INTERACTIVE

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.