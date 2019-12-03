UPDATE 1: Danny Mason Verdict Will Be Heard Today In Belmopan. PHOTOS BELOW
The Danny Mason Verdict Will Be Heard Today In Belmopan, A Gruesome Murder
Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. 2019 – 9.30am –
There is heavy security at the Belmopan court plaza today as Justice Antoinette Moore prepares to hand down her verdict. The five men accused of the murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas are being held in a room adjacent to the courtroom, waiting for the decision scheduled for 10:00am.
Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. 2019 – 8.00am –
Today, in Belmopan, Justice Antoinette Moore will deliver her verdict. William Danny Mason, aka Rajesh Ouillet, Ashton Vanegas, Keiron Fernandez, Terrence Fernandez and Ernest Castillo are all accused of the gruesome murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas in 2016. The Reporter will be there for the decision and will bring you live reports from the Court. Stay tuned.
