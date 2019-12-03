Corozal resident Leroy Alexander Lorenzo, 28, has been officially charged for the murder of his common-law wife, American national Wendy Dardano, 50. Lorenzo was detained on Saturday night at Dardano’s home in Hopkins Village after her body was found stuffed in a garbage bin outside of her home.

The deceased had what appeared to be several stab wound injuries to her chest. Friends of the deceased contacted authorities after Dardano failed to answer her cellular phone.

There were no reported cases of domestic violence between the couple but friends of the deceased confirmed that she complained that her relationship with Lorenzo was abusive.

