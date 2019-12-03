Tuesday, Dec. 3rd. 2019 –

Belize City Police are seeking one known suspect for the fatal beat-down of Edwin Gilbert Usher, 49, which occurred over a week ago at a store on Vernon Street. Cops say that on Sunday, November 23rd, Usher was at the establishment when he was attacked by the male person who beat him unconscious.

Usher was transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital where he remained in a critical condition. On Sunday Dec. 1st. 2019 Usher died from the injuries, police say the case is now a murder investigation.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BREAKING NEWS TOP STORIES BOLEDO WhatsApp This