Corozal Midnight Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead

Corozal Midnight Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead
December 02
09:05 2019
Corozal Midnight Shooting Leaves 1 Man Dead

Monday, Dec. 2nd. 2019 – –

A man was killed at his home in Corozal just around 12:30am today. (Dec. 2nd) Police went to a home in Alta Mira where they found the body of Shaquile Michael Phillips on a sofa, with multiple gunshot wounds.

His father told Police that they were together until around midnight, and then he went inside, leaving Shaquile on a sofa on the veranda. Shortly after he heard about 8 gunshots and found his son dead.

More details about this developing news will be available here, VIA UPDATES on this page.

