A man was killed at his home in Corozal just around 12:30am today. (Dec. 2nd) Police went to a home in Alta Mira where they found the body of Shaquile Michael Phillips on a sofa, with multiple gunshot wounds.

His father told Police that they were together until around midnight, and then he went inside, leaving Shaquile on a sofa on the veranda. Shortly after he heard about 8 gunshots and found his son dead.