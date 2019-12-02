Orange Walk police have detained one man pending a charge of Drug Trafficking in connection to a drug bust which yielded over thirty pounds of suspected cannabis.

On Sunday evening, a Quick Response Team attached to the Orange Walk formation intercepted a pickup truck, which was reportedly being driven by the individual.

A search was conducted inside the vehicle but nothing incriminating was found. However, when Police checked under the vehicle they discovered a hidden compartment that contained 15 parcels of suspected cannabis. The suspect and his vehicle, along with the suspected drugs, were taken into custody for further investigation.